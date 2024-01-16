Skip to Main content
Chef Nem Kitchen
Chef Nem Kitchen 3305 Reading Road
3305 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Dinner Menu
Beverages
Featured Items
Lemon Garlic Salmon Specialty Fries
$15.00
Fried Seafood
Fried Shrimp w/ Fries
$15.00
Fried Salmon Bites w/ Chips
$17.00
Fried Lobster Tail
$20.00
Fried Salmon Bites
$12.00
Shrimp
Shrimp
$12.00
Lamb Chops
5 Lamb Chops
$30.00
Individual Lamb Chop
$6.00
6 Cheese Mac
$5.00
Steakhouse Asparagus
$7.00
Cajun Alfredo
Lobster & Shrimp Alfredo
$35.00
Lamb Chop Alfredo
$35.00
Salmon Alfredo
$25.00
Shrimp Alfredo
$20.00
Chicken Alfredo
$20.00
Combinations
Party Wings Specialty Combo
$20.00
Drippy Tender Specialty Combo
$20.00
Fried Shrimp Specialty Combo
$20.00
Fried Salmon Bites Combo
$22.00
Specialty Fries
Lemon Garlic Salmon Specialty Fries
$15.00
Chicken Specialty Fries
$13.00
Shrimp Specialty Fries
$13.00
Lemon Garlic Specialty Fries
$10.00
Cheese Specialty Fries
$5.00
French Specialty Fries
$4.00
Nemonade
Blueberry
$5.00
Strawberry Peach
$5.00
Pineapple Mango
$5.00
Kiwi Strawberry
$5.00
