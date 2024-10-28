Skip to Main content
Chef Nem Kitchen
0
ORDER
Chef Nem Kitchen 3305 Reading Road
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Not accepting orders
Beverages
Desserts
Featured Items
Blueberry
$5.00
Strawberry Peach
$5.00
Beverages
Nemonade
Blueberry
$5.00
Strawberry Peach
$5.00
Pineapple Mango
$5.00
Kiwi Strawberry
$5.00
Drinks
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Desserts
Homemade Dessert
Carrot Cake
$5.00
Chef Nem Kitchen Location and Hours
(513) 602-8082
3305 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 5PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement