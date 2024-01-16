Skip to Main content
Chef Nem Kitchen
Chef Nem Kitchen
We are not accepting online orders right now.
3305 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Dinner Menu
Beverages
Desserts
Featured Items
Lemon Garlic Salmon Specialty Fries
$15.00
Chicken Wings
12. Pc Party Wings /" Fries
$15.00
Fried Seafood
Fried Shrimp w/ Fries
$18.00
Fried Lobster Tail
$20.00
Fried Salmon Bites
$12.00
Shrimp
$12.00
Fried Salmon Bites w/ Fries
$18.00
Salmon fillet
$12.00
Lamb Chops
5 Lamb Chops
$32.00
Individual Lamb Chop
$7.00
6 Cheese Mac
$5.00
Steakhouse Asparagus
$7.00
Brocoli
$6.00
Cajun Alfredo
Lobster & Shrimp Alfredo
$37.00
Lamb Chop Alfredo
$36.00
Salmon Alfredo
$25.00
Shrimp Alfredo
$22.00
Chicken Alfredo
$20.00
Combinations
Party Wings Specialty Combo
$22.00
Drippy Tender Specialty Combo
$20.00
Fried Shrimp Specialty Combo
$20.00
Fried Salmon Bites Combo
$22.00
Specialty Fries
Lemon Garlic Salmon Specialty Fries
$15.00
Philly Cheesesteak Specialty Fries
$15.00
Chicken Specialty Fries
$15.00
Shrimp Specialty Fried
$15.00
Lemon Garlic Specialty Fries
$10.00
Cheese Fries
$6.00
French Fries
$5.00
Eggrolls
Salmon EggRolls
$16.00
Philly eggrolls
$16.00
Nemonade
Blueberry
$5.00
Strawberry Peach
$5.00
Pineapple Mango
$5.00
Kiwi Strawberry
$5.00
Drinks
Fiji
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Cake
Carrot Cake
$5.00
Chef Nem Kitchen Location and Hours
(513) 602-8082
3305 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 5PM
All hours
