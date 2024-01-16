Meet the Chef





Nemuel Bonner Know better known as Chef Nem started his restaurant Chef Nem Kitchen To-Go in January 2022. He has always had dreams of opening his own restaurant. He has a passion for traveling the world to eat all sorts of interesting foods. During Hugh School he attended Diamond Oaks Vocational School for Culinary Arts. He then continued his education receiving his Bachelors degree in food science and nutrition from the prestigious Tuskegee University. After graduating college he moved to Atlanta where he began his entrepreneurship journey. He eventually brught his talents back to his home town where he started selling plates out of his apartment. Gradually elevating he then collaborated with Prvlgd Night Club where he resided for three years over the years there he built his name and reputation by serving fire food. Achieving many accomplishments Chef continues to build his legacy. He has dreams of Woking with his inspiration Chef Gordon Ramsey on The Food Network. Chef Nem dedicates his restaurant to his late childhood friend Everette Howard.



